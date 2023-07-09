Former Tennessee State Senator passes away

DRESDEN, Tenn.—Former State Senator and West TN native passes away.

Former State Senator for Tennessee, Roy Herron, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 69-years-old.

Mr. Herron was seriously injured following a watercraft collision July 1 on Kentucky Lake, where Herron was a passenger on one of the vessels. TWRA confirmed the incident, and the Tennessean reported that Herron was first treated at Henry County Medical Center before being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for care.

The family issued the following statement.

“Roy Brasfield Herron, our beloved spouse, father, and sibling, died peacefully this morning at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones. Roy loved his family with all his might. He passed doing what he loved most—spending time with our sons and their friends in the Tennessee outdoors where his spirit was always most free. Roy was defined most by the love and care he showed so many. We know his thoughts and prayers would now be with our friend, Kayla McDonald, who was also injured in the collision and who is recovering from her injuries.” said Rev. Nancy Carol Miller-Herron, Roy’s spouse of 36 years.

Herron served terms in the State House of Representatives, the Senate and served as chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party 2013-2015. He was from West TN and represented his hometown of Dresden along with other local communities.

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, issued this statement in response to the death of Roy B. Herron.

“Tennessee has lost as true a friend as it ever had. Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear. Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families.

Roy’s lifelong calling for public service took him well beyond his beloved hometown of Dresden. He traveled to every corner of this state, where he then attempted to meet every single person who had gathered nearby. With Roy, you were only a stranger once.

He was a man of many talents and he employed those gifts often advocating for “the least of these,” rural communities, the outdoors and real Tennessee values.

Our hearts go out to his wife and sons, his family and friends, and the countless number of people who were touched by his generosity and care.”

Roy Herron leaves behind his spouse, Nancy Carol, and 3 sons, Rick, John, and Benjamin.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.