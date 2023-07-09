Having some fun in the floodwaters

JACKSON, Tenn.—Take a look at this… Talk about taking advantage of the elements to have a good time.

This is video sent into us by Anita Tucker of South Madison county who says they measured a little more than three inches of rain where they live, causing ditches near their home to flood.

So, her grandsons, Tucker and Lane decided to catch a wave and have some fun by boogie boarding in the high water.

I’m sure they enjoyed it until the waters finally receded.

