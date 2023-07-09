Local titleholders are celebrated with send-off event

JACKSON, Tenn.—There was a send-off held for two pageant titleholders.

Miss Jackson Volunteer, Marti Sullivan and Miss Madison County Volunteer, Jewel Bodkins had their send-off this afternoon.







Family and friends all joined them at the Catbird Studio here in Jackson.

They will be competing in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant, which will be July 26 through the 29 in Jackson.

“I have been a part of so many amazing communities, but none of them have been like Jackson. Being able to obtain my title in October, I just feel like I gained an instantaneous family with such sweet directors an sweet supporters of this city, said Marti Sullivan, Miss Jackson Volunteer.

The pageant will be at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

