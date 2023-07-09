New Jackson restaurant host soft opening

JACKSON, Tenn.— A new restaurant has its soft opening.

The wait is over Kami Ramen Bar hosted its soft opening this weekend.





It was a packed house for the soft opening with some people coming from as far as Memphis to enjoy the new spot.

The restaurant offers real authentic Japanese ramen noodles and much more.

Kami Ramen Bar will celebrate its Grand Opening on Monday, July 10.

The hours for the restaurant are Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am – 10 pm, and Sundays 12 pm. – 9:30 pm.

If you would like to visit Kami Ramen Bar, its located at 1081 Vann Dr. Suite 103 in Jackson.