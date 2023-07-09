Recap: This week’s top stories 7/3-7/7

WEST TENNESSEE—There was a lot that took place this week in West Tennessee.

Let us take a look at the top stories this week in West Tennessee.

A ceremony was held at the Haywood county courthouse in Brownsville on Monday. The celebration was held for first responders and veterans who risk their lives on a daily basis, or have risked their lives at some point in time to protect others.

There were several guest speakers at the ceremony who shared inspiring stories about the first responders and veterans.

Around 4:15 pm On Tuesday, July 4, two Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies reported to a house in the 100 block of Ables Lane.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to 43-year-old Frankie J. Cope of Lexington.

The TBI says this interaction escalated and the suspect used a knife to assault one of the deputies, which then led to the deputies firing their guns and striking Cope.

The TBI says Cope was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured deputy was treated at the scene for his injuries.

In line with the festivities, the Madison County Fire Department hosted its annual Firefighter Freedom Festival at McKellar Sipes Regional Airport. The event not only celebrated Independence Day but also aimed to promote firework safety among attendees.

Families flocked to the festival, with crowds forming shortly after the doors opened at 3 pm. Attendees were treated to an array of food options, live music, and games for children. The event concluded with a beautiful display of fireworks.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating two separate incidents that occurred on July 4th in Bolivar.

The first incident was a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, at the 500 block of Johnson Street. The TBI confirmed that two people were pronounced dead. The victims are identified as Xavier A. Jones, age 27, and Calvionatae K. McNeal, age 28.

Less than half a mile away from Johnson Street, a second incident took place at the 100 block of Oak Street. TBI says one person was declared dead due to stab wounds and was taken to Memphis for an autopsy. The victim has been confirmed as Micah l. Blakemore, age 40.

Police say a woman found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal. The woman had been known for decades only as the “Nation River lady” after the remains were found floating in the river near a highway bridge. Ontario police said Wednesday that she was Jewell Parchman Langford, who co-owned a spa with her ex-husband in Jackson, Tennessee.

She had traveled to Montreal in April 1975 and disappeared.

That’s a recap of this week’s top stories.

