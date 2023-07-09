Severe Storms And Flooding Continue Into Sunday

Sunday Morning Update
Storm Team Weather,

Good Sunday Everyone.

Severe storms and flooding continue to be possible into Sunday afternoon as a cold front and area of low pressure dives southward into the region.

Westtnview Spcriskday2

Primary threats will be damaging wind, large hail, and flooding. Areas most likely effected will be along and south of I-40.

Westtnview Windthreat

TIMING:

Mainly the mid afternoon hours.

24hourchanceforrain

Storms will continue to push through the area from now through around 5 pm.

Futurecast 2 pm

Screenshot 20230709 130356 Chrome

Storms will be in the central sections in the 2 to 3 pm hours.

Futurecast 4 pm

Screenshot 20230709 130305 Chrome2

Storms will continue eastward towards the Tennessee River from 3 to 5 pm before moving out of the area around 6 pm.

Futurecast 5 pm

Screenshot 20230709 132106 Chrome

Stay weather aware this afternoon in these areas. Join us at 5:30 and again at 10 pm for the latest on your forecast.

Brian Davis

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist

 

 

