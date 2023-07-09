Severe Storms And Flooding Continue Into Sunday

Good Sunday Everyone.

Severe storms and flooding continue to be possible into Sunday afternoon as a cold front and area of low pressure dives southward into the region.

Primary threats will be damaging wind, large hail, and flooding. Areas most likely effected will be along and south of I-40.

TIMING:

Mainly the mid afternoon hours.

Storms will continue to push through the area from now through around 5 pm.

Futurecast 2 pm

Storms will be in the central sections in the 2 to 3 pm hours.

Futurecast 4 pm

Storms will continue eastward towards the Tennessee River from 3 to 5 pm before moving out of the area around 6 pm.

Futurecast 5 pm

Stay weather aware this afternoon in these areas. Join us at 5:30 and again at 10 pm for the latest on your forecast.

Brian Davis

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist