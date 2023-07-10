Beverly Ann Jamison Summers, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Tommy E. Summers, departed this life Friday evening, July 7, 2023 at Southern Oaks Assisted Living in Henderson, Tennessee.

Beverly was born March 7, 1939 in Collierville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert Jamison and Grace Piper Jamison. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1957 and from Memphis State in 1961 with her bachelor’s degree in education. She was married July 15, 1960 to Tommy E. Summers, who preceded her in death on June 12, 2018. Mrs. Summers was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville where she was the organist for 40 years. She taught a total of 40 years, the majority at Fayette Academy in Somerville, before her retirement and enjoyed Memphis State football and basketball, playing the organ and piano, gardening and working in her flowerbeds, and going to any of her grandchildren’s activities.

Mrs. Summers is survived by two daughters, Dianne “Dee” Dowdy (Doug) of Whiteville, TN and Tommie Lynn Tapp (Greg) of Whiteville, TN; her son, Jay Summers (Melisa) of Arlington, TN; eight grandchildren, Jessica Sexton, Drew Dowdy, Allen Tapp, Hannah Tapp, Richard Tapp, Ava Summers, Dutch Summers and Luke Williams; and six great-grandchildren, Ellary Grace Dowdy, Finley Dowdy, Tom Sexton, Piper Thomas, Adelynn Tapp and Lainey Tapp. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Celeste Pinkston.

A visitation for Mrs. Summers will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by Cindy Cocke, Marilyn Bond, Dee Dowdy and Kim Cook. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery at Collierville.

Those honored to serve as pallbe arers will be Drew Dowdy, Allen Tapp, Richard Tapp, Dutch Summers, Doug Dowdy and Greg Tapp. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Pinkston, Luke Williams, Nick Thomas and Brandon Sexton.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

