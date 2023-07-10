Committee meets over budget in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Budget Committee met Monday evening in an attempt to finalize the 2023-2024 budget.







The committee considered several different recommendations given by the committee members and residents. However, the committee does not have authority to finalize the budget.

Recommendations included pulling back funds for the library and health department, among others.

“What the committee decided tonight was to recommend pulling back some of the ARPA money that had already been allocated for different projects throughout the county to try to put it in the fund balance for the county,” said Tim Crow, the Chairman of the Chester County Budget Committee.

The recommendations are subject to change and will be voted on at a later date.

It will be no later than August 31, as that is the deadline for the county to have a budget submitted to the state.

Find more news from Chester County here.