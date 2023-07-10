Construction to begin on sidewalk project in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A new sidewalk project is announced for the City of Lexington.

Construction will soon begin on a new sidewalk project spanning from Main Street/South Broad Block east to the Main Street/Fielder Street Block.

According to information shared by the City, the project will ensure the sidewalks are compliant and up to date with the newest ADA and safety codes, and 80% of the project costs are being covered by a grant provided by Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, July 17, and continue through December 2023.

Construction will be performed on weekdays only, from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Outside lane closures are expected, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and detours when possible.

