Friendship Day party, potluck to be hosted at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — An upcoming event will celebrate friendship in the Hub City.















Local artist and publisher Carla Cruit, also known as Rose Elaine, will host a Friendship Day party and potluck on Saturday, August 5.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Hub City Brewing.

The community is invited to bring a dish to share while celebrating incredible friendship.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 West Main Street in Jackson.

