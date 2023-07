GALLERY: Sinkhole forms in mall parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn. – A large sinkhole has opened up in a Hub City shopping center.

In the southwest corner of the parking lot, near JCPenney and the Old Hickory Boulevard entrance, a sinkhole formed, causing both lanes to not be passable.

The sinkhole is surrounded by orange traffic cones.

Check out the photos below:

















Find more local news here.