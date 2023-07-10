Jackson police temporarily close portion of East Chester during barricade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police temporarily closed a portion of East Chester Street, Monday afternoon.

Jackson police say that officers arrived to serve a search warrant on a home in the area around Hillcrest Circle Drive.

A lieutenant says that was when the man barricaded himself inside.

Police say the road was temporarily shut down for the safety of the public, but was reopened once the man was taken into custody.

Jackson police say there is no threat to the public.