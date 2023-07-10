JPD officer rescues dogs from flood waters

One of those impacted by over four inches of rain was in west Jackson, in the LANA area near downtown.

“It was raining a lot. I didn’t know to the extent of how much raining it was doing until I pulled up. I was going down Lambuth,” said Michael King, a witness.

King, who lives near the scene, noticed a teenager who drove his vehicle through the flooded road on Lambuth Boulevard and got stuck in the water.

“Before I got out, I started videoing, just trying to grasp the situation. Once I got out, I realized there were two dogs in the car. I believe it was a golden retriever and a black lab,” King said.

King said it did not take long for officers to arrive on the scene to help. The officer who rescued both dogs is Officer Trent Lemons.

According to the officer, the teenager was driving to his sister’s wedding. Despite the unfortunate situation, they made the best of it.

“We were not only trying to resolve the situation, but we were having fun with it as well,” King said.

King said he appreciates the effort from the Jackson Police Department, as small acts of kindness go a long way within the community.

