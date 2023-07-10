Long-awaited ramen bar officially opens

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dining option has been added to north Jackson.

Kami Ramen Bar in Jackson

Kami Ramen Bar had there grand opening on July 10.

Families can pick from options like ramen, Japanese rice bowls, and other Japanese appetizers.

Reagan Chen is dedicated to bringing the first authentic Japanese ramen bar to the Hub City.

“When we first came here, we explored the ramen restaurant and then we found out there is no good ramen restaurant in town. So we decided to bring the ramen restaurant to the Jackson-area customers,” Chen said.

Kami Ramen Bar encourages customers to try new things and to build your own ramen when you come to visit.

Want to get your ordered started. You can do so online here.

