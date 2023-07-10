McKenzie Mayor releases list of businesses cited for underage sale

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The McKenzie Police Department has issued several citations to local businesses for selling tobacco or alcohol to underage customers.

According to McKenize Mayor Ryan Griffin, authorities conducted compliance checks at multiple locations throughout the city in May.

Mayor Griffin says during this time, under direct supervision from McKenzie Police, a 19-year-old confidential informant attempted to buy alcohol or tobacco products at the locations while wearing an audio and video recording device.

The compliance checks resulted in the following findings:

Tobacco products:

Maverick 42, 15300 Highland Drive – PASSED

Corner Store Market, 15815 Highland Drive – PASSED

Fast Fuel, 25235 TN Hwy 22 – PASSED

Hometown Vape Lounge, 2356 Cedar Street – FAILED

Puff Pro Smoke Shop, 15770 Highland Drive – FAILED

Exxon, 17525 Highland Drive – FAILED

Casey’s, 16125 Highland Drive – FAILED

Eagle Food Mart/BP, 15980 Highland Drive – FAILED

Pocket’s, 1825 Cedar Street – FAILED

Little General, 528 W. Magnolia Avenue – FAILED

Griffin says seven out of 10 stores failed to comply with TN State law (TCA 39-17-1504, Sale to Underage Persons Unlawful) by selling tobacco products to a person under the age of 21. The person responsible for selling to the minor at each location was later cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court and required to be booked on the charge at the Carroll County Jail, Griffin says.

Alcohol products:

Maverick 42, 15300 Highland Drive – PASSED

Corner Store Market, 15815 Highland Drive – PASSED

Fast Fuel, 25235 TN Hwy 22 – PASSED

79 Spirits & Wine, 17833 Highland Drive -PASSED

City Wine & Liquor, 15846 Highland Drive -PASSED

Exxon, 17525 Highland Drive -PASSED

Casey’s, 16125 Highland Drive -PASSED

Eagle Food Mart/BP, 15980 Highland Drive -PASSED

Pocket’s, 1825 Cedar Street -PASSED

Little General, 528 W. Magnolia Avenue – FAILED

According to Mayor Griffin, one out of 10 stores failed to comply with TN State law (TCA 57-5-301, Sales to minors prohibited) by selling alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21. The person responsible for selling alcohol to the minor was later cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court and required to be booked on the charge at the Carroll County Jail.

“The goal of the compliance checks is to protect our youths from underage drinking and to discourage them from partaking in tobacco products,” stated McKenzie Police Department Chief Ryan White. “The McKenzie Police Department is determined to raise awareness to these laws, and will ensure that all persons responsible for selling to minors will be held accountable for doing so before a judge in Carroll County.”

“I am thankful for the leadership of Chief White and the entire McKenzie Police Department,” states Mayor Ryan Griffin, “myself along with Chief White and other city leadership’s goal is to make McKenzie better than we were the day before.”

For more news in the McKenzie area, click here.