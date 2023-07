Mugshots : Madison County : 7/07/23 – 7/10/23

Dustin McClendon: False imprisonment, reckless endangerment, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

Cameron Neely Cameron Neely: Driving under the influence

Cassandra Orchard Cassandra Orchard: Driving under the influence, open container law

Chauncey Young Chauncey Young: Failure to appear

Corderious Thompson Corderious Thompson: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license



Dameus Vann: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, evading arrest

Danielle Shaw: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Darius Smith Darius Smith: Aggravated domestic assault

Desmond Springfield: Criminal simulation, theft of property under $1,000, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety

Jamari Williams Jamari Williams: Shoplifting/theft of property



Jason Procell Jason Procell: Shoplifting/theft of property

Jason Thomas Jason Thomas: Failure to comply

Jonathan Mitchell Jonathan Mitchell: Public intoxication

Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Assault, vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation

Keshaun Seymour: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear



Kizzy McCary Kizzy McCary: Violation of probation

Mandy Wooley Mandy Wooley: Violation of community corrections

Mary Morphis Mary Morphis: Driving under the influence

Mattallis Rogers Mattallis Rogers: Schedule VI drug violations

Michael Bills: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, theft over $60,000/theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Michael Morphis Michael Morphis: Violation of probation

Montrez Scruggs Montrez Scruggs: Contributing to delinquency of a child

Nelwin Perez-Sanchez: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, hit and run property damage

Rachelle Crawford Rachelle Crawford: Violation of probation

Randy Tate Randy Tate: Criminal impersonation



Sarah Avent Sarah Avent: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Shaquille Pirtle: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Shemeka Anderson Shemeka Anderson: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

Tavoris Pruitt Tavoris Pruitt: Contributing to delinquency of a child

Timothy Cotten Timothy Cotten: Shoplifting/theft of property



Virginia Fletcher: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

Wiley Austin Wiley Austin: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/07/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.