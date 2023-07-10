Rita Nanette Rogers Ferrell, age 67, resident of Brighton, Tennessee and wife of the late Michael Ferrell, departed this life Saturday evening, July 8, 2023 at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rita was born September 24, 1955 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Marvin Harvey Rogers and Bennie Mae Temples Rogers. She graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee Class of 1973 and worked at Arlington Developmental Center for over 30 years before her retirement. She was also a manager at Vinegar Jim’s in Arlington and a member of Belmont Church in Mason. “Grandma Rita” loved her family, dogs, gardening and a collector of all things pigs.

Mrs. Ferrell is survived by her daughter, Becky Wallace (Kevin) of Decaturville, TN; her son, Lee Meek (Taylor) of Covington, TN; her stepdaughter, Jill Goode (Ricky); her stepson, Dustin Ferrell (Tory) of Brighton, TN; her sister, Jane Gaschen (Larry) of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Marvin Rogers (Judy) of Mason, TN and Ronald Rogers (Marianne) of Bartlett, TN; four grandchildren, Tyler Lovell (Madison), Alexandria Lovell, Wyatt Meek and Kate Meek; her step-granddaughter, Hudson Ferrell; her step-grandson, Noah Goode; and her great-granddaughter, Tinley Lovell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sandy Rogers.

A visitation for Mrs. Ferrell will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Shane Porter officiating Interment will follow in the Belmont Cemetery in Mason.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Marvin Rogers, Kevin Wallace, Shane Porter, Justin Rice, Noah Goode, Tyler Lovell and Robbie Rogers.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

