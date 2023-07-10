School uniforms, supplies needed for local children in foster care

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County Foster Parent Association announces a need for school uniforms and school supplies for local children.

According to a press release, there are 72 children in foster care in Madison County, and the Jackson Madison County Foster Association will be providing school uniforms and supplies for over 40 of them.

The association is asking for community assistance to help these children, who came into foster care through no fault of their own, and often enter into foster families with only the clothes they are wearing. The release states it is then the responsibility of foster parents to provide school uniforms and school supplies.

As the fall semester approaches, these children face a need for these items, and the association is asking the community “to show our Madison County children who are in foster care that they are loved by their city.”

If you’re interested in donating, a shopping list can be found on the Jackson Madison County Foster Parent Association website. Financial donations are also accepted via the website or any Bank of Jackson branch.

“Giving out school supplies and uniforms to our children in foster care has become a highlight of our entire year,” said Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association. “This is the fourth year that the Foster Association has been able to help our foster children get ready to go back to school. We currently have 42 children on the list who have requested uniforms and supplies. This is our biggest list yet! We are excited but at the same time, this is a large goal to meet. We need the support of our community in order to send these students back to school prepared with their uniforms and supplies.”

