TBI releases annual ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released their annual “Crime in Tennessee” report.

Their news release highlights a decrease in murder, rape, kidnapping reports from 2021 to 2022, a decrease in DUI arrests from 2021 to 2022, the increase of identity theft victims from from 2021 to 2022, and that almost 8% of Group A arrests were minors.

The Jackson Police Department can be found on page 220, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on page 66.

You can find the full report here.

