Textile Art Exhibit on display in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Textile Art Exhibit is on display in downtown Jackson.

The exhibit, which was first setup on July 5, is a collaborative effort between Valerie Poston Porter and her friend Doris Mays.

Their exhibit includes several homemade items, like quilts.

It will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 31.

You can also meet the artists during a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday, July 13, at the Ned.

The Ned, and the exhibit, can be found at 314 East Main Street.

You can keep up-to-date with the Ned on Facebook.

Find more local news here.