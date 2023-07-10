Waste Convenience Center to close for construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Solid Waste Convenience Center at Passmore Lane is temporarily closing one day this month.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says that the center on Passmore Lane will close on Thursday, July 20 so that a new trash compactor can be installed.

The department says the construction should be done by noon on Thursday, with them also reopening the site by 1 p.m.

The department says the other nine Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be open on Thursday.

