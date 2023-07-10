Yancy Freeman to be recommended as next Chancellor of UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a recommendation for the next Chancellor of UT Martin.

According to a press release, Yancy Freeman will be recommended by Boyd to the UT Board of Trustees.

Freeman would succeed former Chancellor Keith Carver, who moved to senior vice chancellor/senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture earlier this year.

“One of the most important responsibilities I have as president is hiring outstanding people to lead our campuses and institutes,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “Yancy is the right person at the right time to lead UT Martin. He will bring energy, excitement and expertise to the campus, and will be a generational and transformative leader.”

Regarding Freeman’s background and experience, the release states:

Freeman has served at UT Chattanooga for the past 25 years in various admissions, recruitment and enrollment roles. A first-generation college graduate, Freeman completed an undergraduate degree in political science, a master’s degree in public administration, and a doctorate in learning and leadership from UT Chattanooga. He currently serves on the board of the Public Education Foundation and has previously served as a member of 100 Black Men of Chattanooga, and on the Boards at Chattanooga Christian School and Youth YMCA Leadership Council. Freeman was named a 2018 Top 30 Influential Leader in Chattanooga by City Scope Magazine, and he holds active memberships within several honor societies including Golden Key, Alpha Society and Phi Eta Sigma. Freeman is also a 2020 graduate of the UT System’s Executive Leadership Institute.

The UT Martin Chancellor is the CEO of the campus and serves on the UT System leadership team, reporting directly to the UT System president. Responsibilities include promoting academic excellence, providing leadership and administration of the Martin campus, budget planning and accountability, engaging with the University and the wider community, and more.

The UT Board of Trustees will consider the recommendation at a special meeting on July 14. Pending board approval, Freeman’s first day at UT Martin will be August 9.

Click here to learn more about the search process for the next Chancellor.

