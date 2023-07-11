40th Fish Fry Fundraiser to support Mid-South Youth Camp in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The 40th Annual Fish Fry fundraiser to raise funds for the Mid-South Youth Camp is coming up this month.

Located near Henderson, Mid-South Youth Camp is operated by Freed-Hardeman University.

Each year, the fish fry serves as a way to raise funds to enhance the camp, with a variety of tasty options available.

From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, camp board members and volunteers will be serving a choice of fried catfish or fried chicken, along with side items, desserts and drinks.

Tickets are $15 each for adults, $10 for kids aged 6-11, and kids five and under may eat for free. Guests have the option to dine in the Tucker Family Dining Hall or drive through and pick up their meals.

The fundraiser will be located at 206 Youth Camp Loop in Henderson.

A press release states this event coincides with the Hymnal of the Heart Singing at FHU from July 21-22. Click here for more details.

For more news in the Henderson area, click here.