42 kids need your help in Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Foster Parent Association is asking for the community’s help this year to donate school clothes and supplies.









This year they have 42 total kids heading to school in the fall and they have a huge demand for both supplies and clothes.

President of the Association Renae Adelsberger shared how you can help.

“We like to say let us do the shopping for you,” Adelsberger said. “You can donate financially [online] and that way we can buy exactly what’s left on the list.”

To learn more about the needs of what color polos and bottoms are needed, check out their website.

Their goal is provide the kids with three polos and three bottoms and a book bag full of supplies for the school year.

This year the association also has an influx of high school students too.

“What’s unusual this year is we have a lot of teenagers signed up — lot of kids in high school — to the point where we actually have seven graphing calculators that are needed this year,” Adelsberger said.

They will be accepting drop off donations at any Bank of Jackson location.

The last day to provide donations will be July 20.

