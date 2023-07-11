Actions of two-year-old saves family from house fire

According to her grandmother, Michell Davis, around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday on 325 East McNeal Street in Bolivar, 2-year-old Daveah Bennett woke her mother up, saying that she was hot.

The mother speculated that the air conditioner might have failed or that one of the four children had turned off one of the fans.

It was later determined that the stove had caught fire and become fully engulfed in flames. The mother promptly evacuated the four children from the home.

Within minutes, the entire house was consumed by the fire. If it hadn’t been for Bennett’s actions, the entire family could have perished.

Fire investigators confirmed that there were no functioning fire detectors in the home.

The community has rallied together, providing support and resources to assist the family as they rebuild their lives.

Davis expressed gratitude for the outcome, mentioning that Bennett was not originally supposed to be present that morning.

“The kids were actually supposed to sleep at my house that night, and I told them to wait until the next night. Thank God they were there because my daughter might not have woken up at all,” Davis said.

Many now consider the little girl a hero.

“We all keep telling her she saved everybody, and now she will tell us, ‘I saved everybody.’ We are like yeah, you did,” Davis said.

After the investigation, fire officials confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the fire’s ignition.

A benefit fundraiser will be held on August 5 to assist the family. The event will take place at 323 McNeal Street in Bolivar.

