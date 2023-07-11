Anita Gail Simpson Gilbow, age 72, resident of Horn Lake, Mississippi, departed this life Saturday evening, July 8, 2023.

Anita was born September 14, 1950 in El Dorado, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Dr. John P. Simpson and Dorothy Hollis Simpson. She graduated from Morrilton High School in Morrilton, Arkansas Class of 1968 and was employed in the accounting department for Pfizer before her retirement in 2016. Anita was of the Church of Christ faith and had been a resident of Horn Lake, Mississippi since 1989. She loved traveling, being with her grandchildren and reading.

Ms. Gilbow is survived by two daughters, Kim Bentley (Mike) of Oppelo, AR and Nicole Mamczur (Paul) of Collierville, TN; two sons, Paul Gilbow (Connie) of Greenbrier, AR and Michael Gilbow (Cassi) of Enola, AR; her mother, Dorothy Hollis Simpson of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Janell McCorkle of Memphis, TN and Carolyn Simpson of Memphis, TN; eleven grandchildren, Danny, Valerie, Quintin, Johnny Lee, Grayson, Alex, Elizabeth, Austin, Abigail, Addie and Reed; and three great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Ms. Gilbow will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Stan Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Quintin Brousseau, Alex Mamczur, Johnny Lee Gilbow, Grayson Gilbow, Austin Gilbow and Rodhan Walsh.

