Conservation Board seeking new director

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Conservation Board is taking applications.

The board is looking for a new director of the Madison County Parks and Recreation after their last director resigned to return to the Nashville area.

Board Chairman Milt Canovan said they have received six applications so far, and they are hoping to receive many more.

Canovan shared what they are looking for in a new director.

“So we’re looking for someone who not only knows parks, not only knows recreation, but knows a little about county, knowns a little about how to adjust and administrative work,” Canovan said.

The next director will also be required to live in Madison County.

The Conservation Board will be accepting applications and resumes until July 28.

