Great Tonight, Humid Wednesday, Thursday Morning Storms?

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and Wednesday and although a brief shower cannot be ruled out, most of us will stay dry until Thursday morning. There could be a cluster or weak storms drifting in from the north early Thursday. More showers and storms will be possible Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Catch the latest forecast information coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Sunny skies dominated for most of the day Tuesday across West Tennessee. Highs warmed back up to the upper 80s due to the winds returning back to the southwest in the afternoon. The winds will be calm again tonight and expect partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s as the humidity will increase overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will drift in from the north of Wednesday and stall out as it moves into the Mid South late in the week. This will usher in a few rounds of showers and storms starting with maybe a line of storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are currently under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Wednesday will also be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the low 90s and a heat index of around 100°. Skies will be partly cloudy and Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 70s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

As the front stalls out to wrap up the work week, showers and storm chances will remain in the forecast for both Thursday & Friday. The timing of the showers and storms as well as the places most likely to be impacted is still yet to be determined. It will depend on where the front decides to stall across the region. Highs will reach up the low 90s both days and lows will fall down to the low 70s. It will remain quite humid so the feels like temperature could be near 100° in the afternoons and evenings. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will come out of the west or southwest.

THE WEEKEND:

Future-casts are showing that there will be a low pressure system developing along the stalled out frontal boundary this weekend bringing another round of showers and storms again to West Tennessee. The exact timing and severity of the storms is unknown at this time but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs this weekend are still expected to make it up to around 90° with morning lows remaining in the low 70s. The winds should remain out of the southwest but could change at times depending on the location of the incoming low pressure system. Please monitor the forecast this week if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal most of the week. The rain will picked up over the weekend helped out with the drought situation across West Tennessee. Showers and storm chances will return on Wednesday and stick around through the weekend along a stalled out boundary. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

