JPD releases name in relation to Monday’s brief barricade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department released an update on Monday’s barricade situation.

Around 7:30 p.m., our crew arrived at East Chester Street, near Altamont Drive, to find a two-car police blockade of the road.

It was later revealed that the road was temporarily blocked due to a barricade situation that was further east down East Chester, near Hillcrest Circle Drive.

The Jackson Police Department says that officers were attempting to serve a search warrant on a home, resulting in the barricade.

JPD says that when officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in the attic and threatened to shoot at the officers.

The home was cleared by officers of the other occupants, and a perimeter was set up, JPD says.

Police say contact was made with 31-year-old Paul Sanders, and after a brief standoff, he surrendered peacefully.

Sanders was arrested for probation violation and violation of an order of protection.

The incident was resolved around 8 p.m., JPD reports.

The Jackson Police Department says that they are grateful for the community’s patience during the incident.

Their statement said in part:

“The successful resolution highlights the commitment of the Jackson Police Department personnel to protect and serve the community.”

