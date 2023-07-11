Leaders Credit Union’s Employee Named Business Development Professional of the Year

From Leaders Credit Union:

JACKSON, TN- July 11, 2023. Shea Brown, Director of Community Impact at Leaders Credit Union, was recently named 2023 Business Development Professional of the Year by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA).

The purpose of the Business Development Professional of the Year Award is to honor an individual who shows excellence in credit union business development, who continually perpetuates the growth of credit union membership and who maintains the ideals of the credit union movement. The winner is chosen by a volunteer panel of judges, including professionals, peers and past winners.

“With his unwavering commitment to financial literacy, community outreach and member engagement, Shea has made a lasting impact on the credit union industry. He is an inspiring leader and a true asset to the credit union community,” Leigh Anne Bentley, Chief Marketing Officer of Leaders Credit Union, said.

Brown has served in the credit union industry since the age of 17 and he joined Leaders in the business development team in 2017. In 2022, he was promoted to Director of Community Impact, where his role is to lead the Community Engagement team in taking the credit union outside the four walls, engaging with the community, assisting with non-profits, helping members with their financial wellness, and living out Leaders’ mission to “power your passion and make lives better.”

“These awards recognize professionals who are impassioned to create superlative campaigns highlighting their credit unions,” Lynn Heider, Recognition Awards Chair and Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs, Northwest Credit Union Association, said. “Through their efforts, communities around the country continue to learn about how important credit unions are.”

Brown exemplifies all the brand personalities of Leaders Credit Union, which are: passionate, assertive, genuine, innovative and advocate. He has led the way in two areas of lasting contribution at Leaders Credit Union by bringing the Financial Reality Fair and the L.E.A.D.S. teacher grants to the members and community.

“Shea has an unmatched resolve and awareness when serving customers. With a listening ear, he allows individuals to feel seen, respected, yet confident that Shea’s knowledge will expose them to options that will meet their current needs and future goals,” LaTrina Morman, Director of Operations at Lifeline Blood Services, said. “I have witnessed Shea expounding on the benefits of a credit union to hundreds of employees during new hire orientations with a personal touch, integrity and empathy.”

Award winners were honored for their achievements in marketing and business development during the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council Conference in March. The winners and their accomplishments will be featured in an upcoming issue of Credit Union Magazine.