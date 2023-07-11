Melverna Pledge
Funeral service for Melverna Pledge, age 87, will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in Deliverance House of Prayer Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Pledge died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Maplewood Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Pledge will lie-in-state on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN from 3:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.