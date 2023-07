Mr. Robert Lee Delk, 68, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Crestview Health Care Center in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472