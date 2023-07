Mugshots : Madison County : 7/10/23 – 7/11/23

Stephanie Young: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Cortez Williamson Cortez Williamson: Failure to appear

Marlon Alexander Marlon Alexander: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Paul Sanders Paul Sanders: Violation of order of protection, violation of parole

Rhonda Payne Rhonda Payne: Aggravated assault



Robert Graybeal Robert Graybeal: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Sedarious Fuller-Cunningham Sedarious Fuller-Cunningham: Violation of community corrections

Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

Thomas McGowan: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

Tony Bain: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/11/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.