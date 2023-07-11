Shiloh to host Junior Ranger Night Sky camp, Star Party

SHILOH, Tenn. — A Junior Ranger Night Sky camp and Star Party are being held in Shiloh.

The Shiloh National Military Park says on July 15, kids aged five through 12 will be able to learn about the planets, stars, and the night sky.

They say each participant will complete the Night Explorer Junior Ranger booklet and earn a special Night Explorer Junior Ranger patch.

It is free to registered Junior Rangers and their guardians. Space is limited, the park says. To register, call (731) 689-5696.

The Junior Ranger camp begins at 6 p.m. and the Star Party will be at 8 p.m. and will continue to 10 p.m.

The camp will be at the Shiloh visitor center and the Star Party will be in Cloud Field with parking in the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark parking lot.

If you have them, you are recommended to bring telescopes, binoculars, and lawn chairs and share with other star gazers your favorite celestial body, star, or planet.

The park says they will have their night sky equipment out as well.

Find more local news here.