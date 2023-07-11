TheLOCAL hosting Block Party downtown Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City’s space for micro-retail and entrepreneurship will be the site of a fun weekend event.

TheLOCAL is hosting a Block Party on Saturday, July 15.

According to a social media post, the event will feature live music from local artists, a variety of talented vendors, games for kids and adults, and food trucks on-site.

TheLOCAL’s courtyard will be full of games and food options, with vendors to be set up along the sidewalks.

The Block Party will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there is no cost to attend.

Current tenants at theLOCAL include Nine Oh Six, Sprinkle Me Sugar, Earth Borne Goods and Seb’s Shaved Ice.

TheLOCAL is located at 202 West Lafayette Street in Jackson.

