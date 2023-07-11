UofM Lambuth planetarium announces August 2023 schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium in Jackson, Tennessee, has announced its schedule of shows for August:

Tuesday, August 1, 5:30 p.m. – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Friday, August 4, 1:30 p.m. – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Tuesday, August 8, 5:30 p.m. – “Hubble Vision”

Friday, August 11, 1:30 p.m. – “Hubble Vision”

Friday, August 11, 3:45 p.m., Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “The Cowboy Astronomer”

Tuesday, August 15, 5:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Friday, August 18, 1:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Tuesday, August 22, 5:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Friday, August 25, 1:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Saturday, August 26, 9:30 a.m., Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Tuesday, August 29, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “TimeSpace”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the “IN USE” lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

One of the few public planetariums in West Tennessee outside of Memphis, the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium serves the public as well as community and school groups with a wide range of presentations.

Schools or groups interested in scheduling a show should email planetarium@memphis.edu, or call Holley Wood, coordinator, at 731.425.7368. Presentations are free to groups and individuals, with free parking in the conveniently located Hyde lot.

For more information about the University of Memphis Lambuth, visit memphis.edu/lambuth, call 731.425.1904 or email lambuth@memphis.edu.