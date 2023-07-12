2nd annual Royal Reclamation set for this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual fundraiser is set to kick off this weekend.

The Jaxon Station Royal Reclamation hosted by the Soul Collective is a Black cultural celebration, market, and picnic.

Proceeds benefit Soul Collective programming. You can join them on the lawn for music, lots of love, and laughter.

You can also bring your picnic blankets and baskets as they celebrate the reclamation of the historic Jaxon Station.

The event will take place at 580 South Royal Street in Jackson.

“The purpose for the celebration is for us to celebrate Black entrepreneurship and reclaiming the historic Jaxon Station,” said Trunetta Atwater, the Founder and Director of the Soul Collective.

You can shop at the Soul Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., event organizers will highlight the Soul Collective and enjoy music by the Hub City Mass Choir.

This event is free for everyone to attend.

“I am so excited because this is year two, and the program is growing. We have been able to help several entrepreneurs in the last year and a half, and this is just another opportunity for us to bring light to what it is that we are doing here at the station, and on Royal Street, bringing life back to this area and for Black entrepreneurs,” Atwater said.

Any donation will be to support future programming and events of Soul.

You can find the Soul Collective on Facebook or on their website.

