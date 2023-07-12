Aaron Miles Kunkle, 31, resident of Collierville, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus on a Sunday afternoon, July 2nd, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Aaron was born on October 24th, 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a valued employee for State Farm as an insurance claims adjuster. A true lover of life, Aaron enjoyed BMX, baseball, playing his guitar, and being out in nature. He loved music and making people laugh, but most of all, he loved and cherished his family. He was loved by so many and his memory will live on forever.

Aaron is survived by his son, Xander Miles Kunkle; his parents, Mike Kunkle and Caroline Sachenbacher Kunkle; his fiance’, April Denise Garrett, and her two sons, Jet and Cruz; his brother, Anthony Kunkle; his two sisters, Amanda Kunkle and April Hall (Bobby Hall); his nephews, Mason and Micah; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins that he was very close to.

Aaron’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at Central Church in Collierville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and service will begin at 1:00 P.M., officiated by head pastor of Central Church, Matt Shackelford. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Taylor Sachenbacher, Drew Sachenbacher, Daniel Key, Bobby Hall, Michael Kunkle and Mikey Mandujano.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.