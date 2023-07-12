Family Empowerment Expo held in Lincoln Courts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Housing Authority hosted its Family Empowerment Expo for residents of Lincoln Courts.







Families were able to meet vendors from the health department, education, and employment.

With more than 200 residents in Lincoln Courts, JHA stresses the importance of the residents building connections with the vendors.

“The vendors here make time to come and here and visit. It is hot out here, everyone is enjoying themselves and everyone is doing what they do. They are coming with their services, rendering all these great services to our clients,” said Mark Reid, the Executive Director of the Jackson Housing Authority.

Words on Wheels, also know as WOW, handed out books to the children of Lincoln Courts.

Reid added that reading is important for the youth to have especially over the summer.

Memphis Housing and Urban Development were able to provide residents with tools, including information to access affordable internet and phone services.

“Here in Lincoln Courts is the affordable conductivity program that provides internet and phone and phone access for residents with very discounted rates for those who qualify,” said Walter Perry, the HUD Memphis Field Office Director.

Residents also enjoyed food and activities.

The Jackson Police and Jackson Fire Departments were also there to meet with families.

Those who live in Lincoln Courts were able to enter a raffle for prizes, including a TV.

JHA’s next Family Empowerment Expo will be hosted at Eastpoint Homes.

