First look at Jackson’s 2023-24 visitor’s guide

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Visit Jackson TN held a celebration for the debut of a visitor’s guide for the hub city.



The event was held at the Tennessee Legends of Music museum at the Carnegie in downtown Jackson.

That’s where Jackson’s new 2023-2024 visitor’s guide was revealed to the public for the first time.

More than 40-thousand copies are being distributed.

Visit Jackson TN says the visitor’s guide offers visitors a wealth of information about our vibrant city, its attractions, and its rich heritage… as well as something new.

“It features local folks in there telling their stories and the things that they love about Jackson and Madison county. So you’ll see some familiar faces in our guide and this is something new for us. We shook it up a little bit this year. So be sure to check it out,” explained Lori Nunnery, executive director for Visit Jackson TN.

You can find the new guide here. You can call in to request copies at 731-425-8333.