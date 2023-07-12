Friend of murdered Collierville doctor reflects on his life

COLLIERVILLE, TENN– Police say Tuesday, a patient at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck. We spoke with a close friend of Dr. Mauck and he shared with us not only his first reactions to the terrible news but more about his childhood best friend.

According to Collierville Police Chief Eddie Lane, the suspect, identified as Larry Pickens, had been at the Campbell Clinic for hours before fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck in an exam room. Pickens was found minutes later by police outside the clinic and was arrested with a gun in his possession. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been shared by the Collierville Police Department.

“My son, he’s five years old, he said, “Daddy what’s wrong?” and I just said, “Something very bad has happened to a good friend of daddy’s” and it’s at that moment when you realize this is a real thing,” said Bart Barker, a longtime friend of Dr. Mauck.

According to Barker, Dr. Mauck was born in Hardin County in the Savannah area. They first met in fourth grade and grew closer while playing various sports throughout their time in school.

“I remember Ben being super competitive, but also a gentle giant so to speak. He had such a big heart,” said Barker.

Barker recalls one of his favorite memories of Mauck, when they were playing backyard sports and whenever someone would ever get hurt, Mauck would automatically attempt to help.

“He had that medical mind early on. I was worried what kind of G.I. Joes I had and he’s like…you could tell Ben had such a brilliant mind that would take him to places that some could only dream to go to,” said Barker.

Barker says when they graduated high school, their lives took different paths but they remained in contact. He says the last time they saw one another was a little over a year ago when they both happened to be in Savannah visiting family and ran into each other a local park. Barker says he never expected that to be the last time he ever saw Dr. Mauck, but that he will always be thankful for the time they spent together that day.

“Ben went to work yesterday doing what he loved to do which was his practice of medicine in orthopedics and helping people and the way his day ended turned out that his life ended,” said Barker.

The suspect, Larry Pickens, has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault. His bail is set at 1,200,000 dollars.