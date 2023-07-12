JMCSS holding uniform clothing drive for students in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — A clothing drive is launching to support students with the Jackson-Madison County School System.

JMCSS has teamed up with the local nonprofit, Corey’s Gifts, for the annual School Uniform Clothing Drive.

It will be held from Monday, July 17 through Monday, July 31.

Both new and gently-used school uniforms will be accepted, and they’ll go directly to local students in need.

Black or white collared shirts in all sizes are needed, as well as all sizes of uniform pants, skirts, and jumpers in khaki, navy, or black.

“Due to food, gas prices prices being so, you know, so high now, we know that it’s going to be a struggle for some families to get uniform clothing for their children, so we just want to make sure that we’re preventing any barriers from them being in class, learning, feeling good about what they have on,” said Rhonda Heard-Bigham, JMCSS Director of Social and Behavioral Services. “So we just want to make sure that we are filling that educational gap for the students.”

Drop-off locations are the Board of Education, located at 310 North Parkway, Elite Dental Care at 47 North Star Drive, and Outback Steakhouse at 194 Stonebrook Place.

According to a news release, donors will receive one free appetizer gift card with a full uniform donation.

