MCSO responds to fatal crash on Seavers Road

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies arrived in the 200 block of Seavers Road around 11 a.m. to find two vehicles involved in a crash, with one of them having a fatality.

The sheriff’s office says their Crash Reconstructionist team responded as well, and they are working to reconstruct the events that led to the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is on-going.

