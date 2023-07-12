Services for Mr. John Louis Clark, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12 Noon, at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service at East Jackson.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Clark, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/John-Clark-111/#! /TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.