New school health clinic set to open for JMC students, teachers

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison School District will soon have a clinic dedicated to the health of its students and teachers.

The Jackson-Madison School Health Clinic is set to open on Tuesday, July 18 at Jackson Careers and Technology Elementary School in east Jackson.

West Tennessee Medical Group Family Nurse Practitioner Ashley Hardee will be available at the clinic to see students enrolled in the school system as well as faculty and staff.

The clinic will be available for sick visits as well as sports physicals, kindergarten immunizations, well-child exams, and mental health services.

Lab testing for flu, strep, COVID, and mono will also be available.

The School System says the goal of the new clinic is to improve the overall health and well-being of their students by helping to meet the healthcare needs for those who may not have access to healthcare or have obstacles that prevent them from receiving healthcare.

“It’s just offering another outreach for them. We wanna make sure that all these kids have the opportunity to be seen, to make sure that their health is at he forefront. You know, healthy kids always do better in the class. So just another way to make sure these kids are taken care of,” says Hardee.

The health clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for your child, you can sign up for a ‘my-chart’ account online to schedule appointments…or call the clinic at the number on your screen…731-256-9691.

Walk-ins will be welcome and visits to your child’s school can be arranged as well.