‘Pets Rock’ event returns to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.–Canine athletes are on their way to the Hub City for a big event.

The Pets Rock Fest will be held at Jackson Fairgrounds Park this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy a performance by the Dock-Dogs as well as shop from dozens of vendors and grab a bite to eat from several food trucks on site.

Competitions will be taking place as well including the big air wave, speed retrieve and the vertical competition.

“It’s actually open to anyone who wants to register, so if your dog loves water and you think they would place and maybe medal in the competition, then you’re welcome to sign up, ‘ said Whitney Owen, director of Animal Services for the city of Jackson.

If you think your pup has what it takes to be a medal winner, you can register them to compete as well. There are no breed or size restrictions and every pup is welcome.

Proceeds from this event help the spay and neuter program for the Jackson Animal Care Center.