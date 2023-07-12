REMINDER: Gospel music begins Wednesday, continues to Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Sings the Gospel is set to be held in the Carl Perkins Civic Center in July from the 12th to the 15th.

The musical festival will include:

Wednesday, July 12, 7pm – Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Qt, Mylon Hayes Family

Thursday, July 13, 1 p.m. – Dixie Echoes & The Chitans

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m. – Gold City, Karen Peck & New River, Brian Free & Assurance, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Guardians

Friday, July 14, 1 p.m. – Spencers’ Family Reunion (JB, Barbara, Kevin, and Geniece)

Friday, July 14, 7 p.m. – Triumphant Qt, Hoppers, Southbound, Down East Boys, Josh & Ashley Franks

Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. – Jonathan Wilburn, Endless Highway

Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m. – Inspirations, Kingsmen, Perrys, Tribute Quartet, Whisnants

You can reserve a seat for $25, and general admissions will be $20 for each person each night.

Daily matinee concerts will be free with “love offering” received.

For more information and tickets, reach out to (941) 756-6942.

The Civic Center can be found at 400 South Highland in Jackson.

