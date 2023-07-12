West TN man wanted for multiple sex crimes against child captured

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man wanted for multiple counts of sex crimes against a runaway child has been captured.

A press release states on Monday, July 10, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson took 43-year-old Homer Rivers into custody.

Rivers, a resident of Grand Junction in Hardeman County, was wanted for kidnapping, continuous sexual abuse of a child, trafficking for commercial sex, seven counts of aggravated statutory rape, harboring/hiding a runaway, solicitation of a minor and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

The release states on June 21, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a missing juvenile at Rivers’ home, and an investigation determined he had allegedly committed multiple crimes.

The case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, and around 6 p.m. on Monday, Rivers was arrested at a residence on Naylor Road in Toone.

The release states Rivers was apprehended without incident and transported to the Hardeman County Jail.

