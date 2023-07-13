Artists sought for crosswalk art in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Downtown Development Corporation is looking for artists to design and install temporary asphalt art in the crosswalks of Main Street and Church Street in downtown Jackson.

The project is part of a recently awarded Downtown Improvement grant.

The primary goal is slowing traffic and increasing walkability by creating a vibrant, eye-catching art installation to increase visual quality and public safety at the intersections.

“We’re really looking for people who have already installed public art before, they’re already designed and installed this, they have experience doing this and are comfortable working with community volunteers because we have a really short amount of time to actually close off the road and install the artwork,” said Lizzie Emmons, the Projects Manager for the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

Any artist interested in participating can submit an application.

One artist will be chosen by the design committee and will then work collaboratively with community volunteers to install the artwork in November.

The artwork is expected to last between three to five years before revisiting for maintenance.

Interested artists must apply by August 14.

All details about the crosswalk art project, the call for artists, and how to apply can be found on online.

For more info, email lizzie@attheco.com.

