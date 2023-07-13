Catfish breaks Tennessee record at 122 pounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a new state record for blue catfish has been confirmed.

According to the TWRA, Micka Burkhart caught the fish on June 28, at Barkley Reservoir in Stewart County.

The blue catfish weighed in at 122 pounds, three ounces, measuring 57.5 inches in length and 42.5 inches in girth.

The catch was certified and the official record process was completed by TWRA on July 11.

A press release states this isn’t the first time Burkhart broke the record. The new record surpasses the previous mark set by Burkhart in September 2022, when he caught a 118-pound catfish.

The press release states Burkhart released both of his trophy catches.

